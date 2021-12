Guests had to be evacuated from the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster at Disney World’s Hollywood Studios on Wednesday.

Theme park officials said guests were evacuated after smoke was spotted in the building.

No one was injured in the incident, as of 4:45 p.m. Wednesday the theme park is in the process of reopening the ride, according to officials.

Disney officials did not say what caused the smoke.