Knight Nation embraces request of UCF fan as she fights her battle with cancer

ORLANDO, Fla. – Lynne Cheek is a University of Central Florida football superfan and has been since her days on campus.

She has been a season ticket holder since the 1980s.

On Friday, Cheek traveled from her Brevard County home to the Bounce House to take her usual seat to watch the Knights play against South Florida in the “War on I-4.”

The night before the game, she asked other fans to make the trip to come see her at her seat to give her a hug.

Knight Nation responded in a big way, giving Cheek not only a hug but an extra lift as she fights her battle with cancer.

Around 100 fans visited her at the game.