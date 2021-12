LEESBURG, Fla. – A Wildwood man has died from injuries suffered in a crash with a car that happened Monday.

Tony Sammons, 52, was on his motorcycle and traveling north on U.S. Highway 27 when Leesburg police say he collided with sport utility vehicle that was making a left turn onto Citizens Boulevard from southbound Highway 27.

Sammons was taken to Ocala Regional Medical Center, where he died Wednesday from his injuries.

Leesburg Police say the crash remains under investigation.