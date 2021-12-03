Man caught on video stealing package, holiday decorations in New Smyrna Beach, police say

A Ring doorbell camera captured a man who took a package and holiday decorations from a home in New Smyrna Beach.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – Police in New Smyrna Beach are asking residents to be on the lookout for a “porch pirate” who stole a package and holiday decorations from a home.

According to New Smyrna Beach police, a Ring camera caught the suspect stealing the package and decorations from a home on Sunset Drive on Thursday around 1:50 p.m.

The culprit appeared to be a thin man in a light-colored shirt and dark-colored shorts. He was also wearing a grayish cap, dark sunglasses, black ankle socks and white sandals or slippers.

The video shows him taking the package and the decorations, then walking away, police said. A little while later, a dark-colored four-door car is seen driving past in the distance, according to police.

New Smyrna Beach police is asking anyone with information to them at 386-424-2251 or at 386-424-2000.

Porch Pirate Precautions

Porch piracy increases during the holiday season. To protect your parcels, security experts suggest these tips:

1. Utilize package tracking and delivery signing to make sure your package is delivered to you when you are home.

2. Create a hiding place for packages, and make sure to let the delivery service know to put the package there. Many delivery services have ways to provide extra information. If you have a tracking number, be sure to check the online tracking page for options.

2. Have packages shipped to someone who will be available during the day instead, or at your workplace.

3. If possible, have packages shipped to a store for pick up. If you’re buying off Amazon, utilize Amazon lockers.

4. Have a friend or neighbor pick up the package for you.