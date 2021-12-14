Florida’s Fourth Estate: News 6 anchors have blind burger taste test

ORLANDO, Fla. – People often ask what news anchors talk about during commercial breaks.

Very often, it’s about stories coming up in the next segment or they are chatting with producers about the next block of news.

Then there are times when you talk about the big stuff. Things that are life changing and so important you can’t cover it all in just one commercial. That’s what happened recently during News 6 at 5:30 p.m. with anchors Ginger Gadsden and Matt Austin.

What was so important it nearly caused Ginger to throw hands?

A story about In-N-Out Burger possibly coming to Central Florida had just aired.

Both Ginger and Matt said there wasn’t anything really special about the West Coast burger joint.

It was all fine until Matt said In-N-Out is like Five Guys. You know, like White Castle and Krystal are the same.

There was dead silence for about 30 seconds. About the length of time it takes to realize what was said and how wrong it was.

Ginger insisted there was a difference and she could tell the two apart blindfolded.

Thus began the great debate over which burger is better. White Castle or Krystal? Burger Fi or Shake Shack?

The debate was settled on a special investigative edition of Florida’s Fourth Estate.

