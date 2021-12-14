Move over Elf on the Shelf, there’s a new sheriff in town

The Elf on the Shelf now has competition with law enforcement wanting to help Santa Claus keep kids on the good list this Christmas season.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has launched Grady Judd as a Sheriff on a Shelf doll, according to a Facebook post.

The concept is that the elf sits on a shelf to keep its eyes on children this time of year to report back to Santa Claus on their behavior.

The sheriff’s office says the “most famous crime fighting elf of all” can be used year round as a reminder to children to be nice all year and not just as the holidays approach.

Grady Judd: Santa’s Sheriff Elf on a Shelf Story Everyone has heard of those elves who sit on shelves, keeping eyes on... Posted by Polk County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Officials said the Grady Judd elf doesn’t have to change its location each day.

“Grady Judd, the Sheriff on a Shelf will remind your offspring to be good 365 days of the year (366 days in leap years),” the Facebook post said.

The sheriff’s office said the Sheriff on a Shelf could even be used for coworkers “who can’t grasp the concept of the Honor-System Snack Box.”

The Sheriff on a Shelf is being sold for $15 and cash only at the Sheriff’s Operation Center or at any of the Polk County districts with all proceeds going to the Polk Sheriff’s Charities. Dolls are only available while supplies last.

