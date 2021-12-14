WATCH LIVE: Hearing for Embry-Riddle student accused of mass shooting threat

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University student accused of plotting to commit a mass shooting last week will be in court Tuesday afternoon.

John Hagins, 19, is currently being held without bond on charges of written threats to injure or kill, terrorism and attempted first-degree homicide.

The details of the hearing are not immediately known. He’s being represented in court by Mark O’Mara, the attorney who represented George Zimmerman.

Police arrested Hagins Thursday at his apartment complex. They say Hagins sent messages to fellow two students on Snapchat about a desire to “enact a Columbine,” a reference to the 1999 mass shooting at a school in Colorado.

Police said he had a Kel Tec SUB2000 collapsible rifle in his backpack, along with several rounds of ammunition and six magazines. They say Hagins claimed he’d planned to go to a gun range before going to school.

