🔓News 6 Insiders asked, Garth Brooks answered

Stacy Greenhut, Social Media Producer

Crystal Moyer

News 6 Insiders were promoted to share one question they would like answered by Garth Brooks.

The country music star did an interview with News 6 Thursday, and several Insider questions were answered.

Brooks took part in the interview to help promote tickets sales to his 2022 stadium tour, which includes a stop in Orlando at Camping World Stadium on March 26, 2022.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.

