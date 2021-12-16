Video shows fire engulfing home near Apopka

APOPKA, Fla. – A fire engulfed a home Thursday morning in Orange County, but everyone inside was able to safely escape, officials said.

The fire broke out before 8:40 a.m. at 238 E. 15th Street in Apopka, near Old Apopka Road and South Highland Avenue.

Video from the scene showed flames ripping through the house before firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Orange County Fire Rescue tweeted that 60% of the house was burning when crews arrived.

“Heavy smoke and flames showing. All occupants evacuated,” the tweet said.

No other details, including the cause of the fire, have been released.

Fire engulfs (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)