2 NASA astronauts get SpaceX Crew mission assignment

Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg have been selected as part of the Crew-6 mission to the I.S.S.

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – A veteran NASA astronaut will get to return to space and a new astronaut has his first mission assignment.

NASA announced the commander and pilot for the SpaceX Crew-6 mission to the International Space Station Thursday.

[TRENDING: World’s largest cruise ship to set sail from Port Canaveral | 9 killed when jet bound for Florida crashes | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Stephen Bowen, a veteran of three space shuttle missions, will serve as commander for the flight from Kennedy Space Center in 2023, the sixth rotational mission to the ISS.

Ad

Woody Hoburg was selected by NASA to become an astronaut in 2017, and will pilot the Dragon Crew capsule on his first trip to space.

NASA says its international partners will assign additional crew members as mission specialists at a later date.