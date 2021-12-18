NASA may need to delay Artemis 1 mission

NASA may need to delay the uncrewed Artemis 1 mission.

The latest update said there is an issue with the RS-25 engine flight controller.

The controller will need to be replaced.

This could potentially move the launch from February to March or April.

NASA is running integrated testing on the Space Launch System rocket and the Orion capsule at the Kennedy Space Center.

After the first mission, starting with Artemis II, astronauts will fly with SLS and Orion.

The second mission of the program is a crewed flight around the moon.

And later, Artemis III’s goal is to land on the moon—the next man and the first woman on the lunar surface.