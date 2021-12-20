P&G voluntarily recalls 6 brands of dry shampoo due to presence of benzene

Proctor & Gamble announced it issued a voluntary recall for a long list of dry shampoo and conditioner products due to the presence of benzene in some products.

The brands of aerosol dry shampoo and conditioner products recalled include Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essence and Waterless, along with its previously discontinued Old Spice and Hair Food products.

P&G officials said benzene is classified as a human carcinogen and exposure, through inhalation, orally or through the skin, can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders, which can be fatal.

P&G officials said it has not received any reports of adverse events related to its recall and is recalling the products out of an abundance of caution.

According to P&G officials, customers should visit the official websites of each product to learn how to receive reimbursement. Or customers can call 1-888-674-3631 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST Monday through Friday.

Click here for a list of all of the products impacted.