EF-1 tornado damaged homes in southwest Florida, NWS says

Tornado had peak winds of 95 mph, records show

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

FORT MYERS, Fla. – A short-lived tornado touched down in southwest Florida Tuesday morning, leaving more than $500,000 worth of damage in its wake, according to the National Weather Service.

NWS officials said the EF-1 tornado touched down near Fort Myers at 6:25 a.m. and traveled about a mile with peak winds of 95 mph.

Dozens of homes had roof damage and several trees had limbs snapped off by the twister, according to a news release.

One person received minor injuries from the tornado, NWS said.

Experts estimate the damage will exceed $500,000 to repair.

