‘I couldn’t hold on:’ Infants survive in tub blown away by Kentucky tornado

A grandmother in Kentucky was looking after her two infant grandchildren when last week’s tornadoes hit.

Clara Lutz watches her 15-month-old and 3-month-old grandchildren each weekend she can.

On the night when a tornado was just miles from her home, she did everything she could to protect them.

She got them in the bathtub, with blankets, pillows, and a Bible.

The tub was ripped from the house and later found in the yard, with both babies, OK, underneath.

“I felt the rumbling, I felt the shaking of the house. Next thing I knew, the tub had lifted, and it was out of my hands. I couldn’t hold on, I just, ‘Oh my God,’” Lutz said.

The tub, ripped out of the floor, with the two babies inside. With the darkness from the tornado, Lutz feared they were gone.

“I was looking everywhere to see where the tub may be, I had no clue at all where these babies was. All I could say was, ‘Lord, please bring my babies back to me safely. Please, I beg thee,’” Lutz shared.

Her entire house, stripped down to the foundation.

In the chaos, the water tank from the tub hit her in the back of the head. Still, she went outside and searched for anyone who could help.

And in her yard, the bathtub upside down on the grass. Sheriff’s deputies found it and underneath, the babies.

“The sheriff came down, I got in the sheriff’s car down at the end of my driveway. They opened up the door and brought me Kaden, my 15-month-old. And they brought me my 3-month-old, baby Dallas. They brought him to me. He had a big old goose egg on the back of his head, we didn’t know what was wrong,” Lutz said.

What was wrong was Dallas’ brain was bleeding. He was taken to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, but before he even arrived, she says the bleeding stopped.

Lutz credits God for saving the lives of her grandchildren.