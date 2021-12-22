59º

Man shot and killed in southwest Orlando

Name of the man who was killed has not been released at this time

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was shot and killed in southwest Orlando on Tuesday night, according to police.

Police said around 9 p.m. officers responded to a shooting at the 4400 block of Weldon Place and found a 30-year-old man dead at the scene.

Investigators said they believe this is an isolated incident.

The name of the man who was killed has not been released at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the police at 321-235-5300.

