Seminole County to receive 20,000 at-home COVID-19 test kits

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County Emergency Manager Alan Harris said they are seeing an increase in demand for at-home COVID-19 test kits and said they have 20,000 on the way and are expected to get them in the next week.

Harris said two weeks ago, the county had 200 active cases of coronavirus, and as of Wednesday afternoon, they now have 1,291 cases. As a result, they are seeing more people wanting to get tested.

“We’re seeing an increase in demand for test kits everywhere,” Harris said.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Harris explained long-term care facilities, nursing homes, and places of congregate living are having a hard time finding at-home testing kits and larger quantities.

This is why Harris said they have acquired 20,000 kits that will be going to those places.

Ad

He said the at-home test kits they are getting are federally funded and are on the way.