Father-son pair killed in Lake County crash

A father and son pair from Eustis died Friday in a fiery wreck on State Road 46, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The victims were heading westbound in a car on SR-46 when they were hit by an eastbound driver who was behind the wheel of an SUV, according to the FHP. It happened at 1:25 p.m.

It’s not clear why the SUV driver traveled into the westbound lanes, hitting the front-left side of the sedan.

The car caught fire upon impact, and the driver, who was 49 years old, died at the scene of the crash, before he could be taken to a hospital, the FHP said.

The man’s son, who was 27, died at Orlando Health, according to troopers.

The SUV driver, a 21-year-old man from Summerfield, suffered minor injuries, and was taken to Central Florida Regional Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation. No further details were released.