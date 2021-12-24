🔓INSIDE LOOK: Grinch takes over newsroom decor contest

ORLANDO, Fla. – The competition was fierce this year. News 6 employees stepped up their game with unique themes and decor. Every year, anchors, producers, directors and News 6 staff compete for the “Champions of Light” trophy. Each pod of desks become a team and the employees sitting at those desks come together to compete for the best holiday decoration.

Everything from shiny ornaments to sparkling lights and trees everywhere.

The assignment desk went dark with the Nightmare before Christmas theme, transforming the front desk area into Christmas Town.

The investigators did what they do best, create special reports, but with the theme “The Investigators find Christmas.” They took a lot of time outside work to write and create phony articles based on Christmas movies. One said “Grinch Charges Dropped.” Another reporter got the exclusive: “Scrooge Donates Millions.” Other stories include, “Florida man loses bet, sticks tongue to frozen telephone pole,” and a Trust Index that proves “Rudolph’s nose is actually red.” Kudos to the investigators on this unique theme.

The corner of the newsroom has been transformed into Whoville. Even the Grinch took over our newsroom, attending meetings and wreaking havoc. He even created a Twitter account, documenting his misdeeds with videos and photos. He left touches of green everywhere and posting notes that weren’t so nice.

The entire newsroom really brought it with holiday spirit but at the end of the day, there could only be one winner and it was the Whoville theme that brought home the trophy.

If you were wondering who the Grinch was, Trooper Steve played the role. (We’re sure he had some help though.)

