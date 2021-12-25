61º

3 people shot in Taft, including 6-year-old girl, sheriff’s office says

Michelle Ganley, Digital Content Team Managing Editor, Graham Media Group

ORLANDO, Fla. – Three people were shot on Christmas Eve, including a 6-year-old girl, according to investigators with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

About 9:20 p.m. Friday, investigators were called to an aggravated battery report on Fifth Avenue in Taft, Lt. Collington Campbell said.

A shooter had fired several rounds from a moving vehicle at three victims, ages 35, 24 and 6.

The victims suffered gunshot wounds, but their injuries are not considered life-threatening, Campbell said.

All three were taken to a hospital, where they’re now listed as stable.

The shooter left before authorities arrived, and remains at large.

At last check, deputies remained at the scene of the shooting, and said the investigation was continuing.

