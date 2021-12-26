66º

Local News

🔓Tell us: What’s your New Year’s resolution?

Your answer could be shared on TV

Stacy Greenhut, Social Media Producer

Crystal Moyer

Tags: Holidays, New Year's Resolutions, Health
Need a place to ring in the New Year? Celebrate 2022 in style at these hot spots. (Cottonbro/Pexels, 2021)

New year, new goals. That’s how it usually goes, right?

Many people view the turn of the calendar into a new year as the time to reevaluate what’s important in life and set new goals.

Some turn to diet and exercise or landing a new job, while others might want to spend more time with family and friends or find the right work/life balance and more.

Maybe it’s a goal of trying something new around the Central Florida area and we can help with that. As an Insider, you’re always getting exclusive content focused on what’s happening in our area.

With that, we want to hear what the News 6 Insiders are setting as their New Year’s resolutions.

By sharing below, your answers could make it on air in the News 6 at 9 a.m. newscast or in the afternoon at 4 p.m. leading up to New Year’s Day.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Authors:

Stacy is a Social Media Producer for ClickOrlando.com and has been with News 6 since 2018. She graduated from the University of Florida with a B.S. in advertising and a Masters in social media/mass communications.

email

Crystal Moyer is a multimedia journalist who joined the News 6 team in February 2020. Crystal comes to Central Florida from WKMG’s sister station, WJXT in Jacksonville, where she worked as a traffic anchor and MMJ.

email