Seminole County to give away COVID-19 rapid test kits during drive-thru event

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A drive-thru event Wednesday will distribute rapid at-home COVID-19 test kits for Seminole County residents.

The Seminole County Office of Emergency Management and Florida Department of Health in Seminole County will be distributing kits at Seminole State College Sanford/Lake Mary Campus starting at 10 a.m. until supplies last or until 1 p.m.

County officials said cars will not be allowed into the drive-thru lanes until the event begins and ask drivers to not arrive before 10 a.m. to help avoid traffic congestion.

Each car will receive up to two boxes of test kits with each box containing a six-pack of Abbott Binax-NOW COVID-19 self-tests.

COVID PCR testing is also available at three locations in the county:

Altamonte Springs SunRail Station

Museum of Seminole County History in Sanford

Red Bug Lake Park in Casselberry

To make an appointment for COVID testing at other county sites, click here.