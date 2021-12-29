Orange Ball drop will not happen in downtown Orlando this year

The Orange Ball drop will not happen in downtown Orlando on New Year’s Eve this year, according to a City District official.

A City District official said Church Street Entertainment will start the tradition again in 2022.

Officials said the reason for the cancelation this year was not due to the coronavirus, but due to construction in the area.

The big event is usually part of the giant party on Church Street on New Year’s Eve.

This has been a tradition for at least 20 years in Orlando.