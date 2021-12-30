JetBlue cancels nearly 1,300 flights through mid-January amid COVID surge

JetBlue Airways announced it is slashing almost 1,300 flights.

The cuts go through Jan. 13 and are due to a shortage of crew members getting sick from COVID-19.

[TRENDING: Deputy shoots tiger at Florida zoo after animal attacks man, investigators say | Look back at the top Central Florida, national stories from 2021 | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Flight cancellations have been the norm in the airline business since Christmas Eve, when hundreds of flights were canceled.

Ad

According to FlightAware.com, more than 1,000 flights were canceled Thursday.

JetBlue’s cancellations are a bit different since they will remain in effect for at least two weeks.