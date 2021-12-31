Kissimmee Walmart to temporarily close due to coronavirus

(Sue Ogrocki, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The Walmart on Lake Wilson Road in Kissimmee will temporarily close at 2 p.m. on Friday due to the increase in COVID-19 cases across the country, the company said in a statement.

The company said the temporary closure will allow time for a third-party specialist to sanitize the store.

The store will reopen at 6 a.m. on Jan. 2.

Associates working at locations in counties seeing high transmission rates of COVID will have to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status, according to the company.

Walmart offers $150 bonus to associates who choose to get the COVID-19 vaccine.