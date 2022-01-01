Bethune-Cookman University to require negative COVID test to check into residence halls

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Bethune-Cookman University announced the school will require a negative COVID test for a student to check into the residence halls.

The school continues to recommend booster shots and COVID-19 vaccinations.

Any student who tests positive for COVID-19 prior to coming back to class has to isolate for five days and not return to campus until they test negative for the virus.

COVID-19 tests will be a part of the check-in process for BCU students.

Students have to have a negative test to check into the residence halls.

A student who tests positive during the check-in process will be required to leave campus.

The university will not provide housing for students testing positive and needing to isolate, according to school officials.

School officials reminded students masks are required in all campus buildings and at all campus functions.