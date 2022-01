ORLANDO, Fla. – A house caught fire early Monday in Orlando, but no injuries were reported.

The fire broke out on Mack Avenue off Gore Street near Jones High School.

Flames were spewing from the home when firefighters arrived, and smoke was pouring from the house over an hour later.

The home was badly damaged, but no other details, including the cause of the fire, have been released.