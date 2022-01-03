Here’s the team Tampa Bay will play against in the first round of the NFL Playoffs

(Mark Lomoglio, Copyright 2041 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

TAMPA, Fla. – With one week left in the NFL season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have three possible opponents for the first round of the NFL Playoffs.

The Bucs have to play in the first round after the Green Bay Packers clinched the No. 1 seed this past Sunday.

Tampa Bay will either play against the Philadelphia Eagles, the San Francisco 49ers or the Arizona Cardinals, according to Deniz Selman.

One thing is guaranteed, the Bucs will have a home game for the first round of the playoffs.

Selman posted a chart showing every possible outcome for the first round of the playoffs.

The most likely outcome is the Bucs playing against the Eagles in the first round.

Tampa Bay is 2-2 against Philadelphia in the playoffs.

The last time the Buccaneers played against the Eagles in the playoffs was on Jan. 19, 2003, in the NFC Championship game.

The Bucs defeated the Eagles 27-10, Tampa Bay would go on to win the Super Bowl that postseason.

The last time the Eagles played against Tom Brady in the playoffs, Philadelphia won Super Bowl 52 by a score of 41-33.

ESPN also posted an NFL Playoff Machine where fans can make Week 18 predictions to see who will play in the postseason based on the fan’s projection, anyone who wants to use this simulator can click this link.