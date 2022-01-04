Buccaneers vs. Panthers: How to watch, stream, listen

(Brynn Anderson, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate's the touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play against the Carolina Panthers in the team’s regular season finale at Raymond James Stadium at 4:25 p.m. Sunday and the game will be on WKMG-TV.

What channel is the game on? WKMG-TV

How can you listen to the game? 96.9 FM and 740 AM

How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Which team is favored to win the game? Tampa Bay is an 8-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? 41.5

[RELATED: Here’s the team Tampa Bay will play against in the first round of the NFL Playoffs]

The Buccaneers are playing to earn a higher seed in the postseason. Tampa Bay has clinched a home game in the first round of the playoffs after winning the NFC South a couple of weeks ago and now the team hopes to lock the No. 2 seed.

Ad

Tampa Bay will be the No. 2 seed in the playoffs if the Bucs defeat the Panthers and the San Francisco 49ers defeat the Los Angeles Rams.

If the Rams beat the 49ers, the Bucs will most likely be the No. 3 seed in the NFC.

Tampa Bay will either play against the Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers or the Arizona Cardinals.

The Bucs will most likely play against Philadelphia in the first round of the playoffs.

To see a full breakdown of each playoff scenario for the Bucs, click this link.

While the Bucs are playing for a better seed in the postseason, the Panthers are just playing for pride.

Carolina is 5-11 and the team is on a six-game losing streak.