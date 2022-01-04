Courthouse Annex named for iconic judge breaks ground in Seminole County

SANFORD, Fla. – Officials broke ground Tuesday on a big expansion for Seminole County’s Five Points Operations Complex.

The Justice James E.C. Perry Courthouse Annex will be built adjacent to the Criminal Justice Center off U.S. Highway 17-92.

The $37 million project will become the home to offices for the State Attorney, Public Defender and Clerk of the Court. The building is also part of a plan to bring criminal and civil court cases into one location.

“By bringing them both together, you’re actually saving time, saving money and pooling you resources under one roof,” Commissioner Bob Dallari said. “The citizens can see it’s a one-stop-shop. No one’s getting confused.”

The building’s namesake was in attendance for the ceremony where he was recognized for his impact in Central Florida and across the state.

Former Justice James E.C. Perry has long been a proponent for civil rights and specialized in civil and business law for over 25 years.

In 2000, Perry became the first African American appointed to the 18th Judicial Circuit. Nine years later he was appointed to the Florida Supreme Court.

During Tuesday’s groundbreaking, Perry said his name on the building falls in line with his goal of striving to be a role model for others.

“I’m hoping that it will inspire people that you can do better. We do better together,” Perry said. “Anything is possible. If you can conceive it, you can achieve it.”

The Justice James E.C. Perry Courthouse Annex is scheduled to be completed in May 2023.