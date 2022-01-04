Powerball jackpot increases to $630 million

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you’re looking to start 2022 off right, you may want to grab tickets for Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing.

The jackpot is now estimated at $630 million after no one claimed the top prize in Monday’s lottery. The one-time, lump sum payout would be $448 million before taxes.

Experts say the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Officials say there have been 39 drawings without a winner.

You can watch the Powerball drawing on News 6 just before the 11 p.m. newscast.