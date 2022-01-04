76º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Powerball jackpot increases to $630 million

39 drawings without a winner, officials say

Cathleigh Winningham, Producer

Tags: Lottery, Powerball, Jackpot, Florida
Powerball jackpot

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you’re looking to start 2022 off right, you may want to grab tickets for Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing.

The jackpot is now estimated at $630 million after no one claimed the top prize in Monday’s lottery. The one-time, lump sum payout would be $448 million before taxes.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Experts say the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Officials say there have been 39 drawings without a winner.

You can watch the Powerball drawing on News 6 just before the 11 p.m. newscast.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cathleigh is a newscast producer and has been with News 6 since 2014. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a degree in communications, with a focus in broadcast journalism. Cathleigh produces the 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. newscasts.

email