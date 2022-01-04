Viral ‘Betty White Challenge’ honors actress’ birthday, animal love

Fans of the late Betty White are organizing on social media to pay tribute to the actress.

They are asking everyone to donate $5 to an animal shelter or rescue of their choice in her name.

It’s called the “Betty White Challenge” and it calls for donations to be made Jan. 17. That would have been White’s 100th birthday.

The beloved actress was well-known for her love of animals.

She worked with zoos, advocated for animals and had many pets of her own.

White died on Dec. 31 at 99 years old.