Orlando lands at No. 9 on Zillow’s top 10 hottest housing markets for 2022

ORLANDO, Fla. – The housing market in Central Florida is hot and Zillow agrees.
Zillow released its predictions for 10 hottest housing markets of 2022 and Orlando is ranked No. 9 out of the 50 largest U.S. metro areas.
Orlando joins two other Florida cities on the list with Tampa coming in the hottest at No. 1 and Jacksonville at No. 2.
Zillow said the typical home value in Orlando is $332,633 and it forecasts home values to continue to rise by more than 15.4% through November of this year.
The company’s economist experts say the housing market will back off some from 2021, but it’s still a seller’s market.
Zillow said homebuyers across the county, and not just in Orlando, will see strong competition in this fast-moving market.
Zillow’s 10 hottest housing markets of 2022:
- Tampa
- Jacksonville
- Raleigh
- San Antonio
- Charlotte
- Nashville
- Atlanta
- Phoenix
- Orlando
- Austin