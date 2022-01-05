76º

Orlando lands at No. 9 on Zillow’s top 10 hottest housing markets for 2022

3 Florida cities made the list with Tampa at No. 1

Stacy Greenhut, Social Media Producer

A home for sale is seen Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. U.S. long-term mortgage rates again rose modestly the week of March 8, 2021, against the backdrop of an improving economy and further distribution of coronavirus vaccines. Rates remain near historic lows, however. (AP Photo/John Raoux) (John Raoux, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The housing market in Central Florida is hot and Zillow agrees.

Zillow released its predictions for 10 hottest housing markets of 2022 and Orlando is ranked No. 9 out of the 50 largest U.S. metro areas.

Orlando joins two other Florida cities on the list with Tampa coming in the hottest at No. 1 and Jacksonville at No. 2.

Zillow said the typical home value in Orlando is $332,633 and it forecasts home values to continue to rise by more than 15.4% through November of this year.

The company’s economist experts say the housing market will back off some from 2021, but it’s still a seller’s market.

Zillow said homebuyers across the county, and not just in Orlando, will see strong competition in this fast-moving market.

Zillow’s 10 hottest housing markets of 2022:

  1. Tampa
  2. Jacksonville
  3. Raleigh
  4. San Antonio
  5. Charlotte
  6. Nashville
  7. Atlanta
  8. Phoenix
  9. Orlando
  10. Austin

