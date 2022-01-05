63º

WATCH LIVE at 11 a.m.: Port Canaveral CEO discusses COVID cases on cruise ships

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. – The Port Canaveral CEO will answer questions Wednesday morning during a media briefing.

Capt. John Murray will discuss the recent COVID situation at the port at 11 a.m. News 6 will stream live at the top of this story when it begins.

Murray’s remarks come nearly a week after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its travel health notice on COVID-19 and cruising amid a surge in cases nationwide due to the omicron variant.

The CDC said the threat of contracting or spreading the virus on cruise ships is now at its highest level.

“CDC’s announcement today is not surprising, considering the rapid increase in community positivity rates. Industry safety protocols and practices have been continuously refined since the restart of cruising in July. Cruise ships are sailing with some of the highest levels of COVID-19 mitigation of any industry or business segment. We continue to work closely with our cruise partners and will support them as necessary,” Port Canaveral’s CEO Capt. John Murray said in a statement responding to the updated CDC notice.

All 10 cruise ships based at Port Canaveral fall under the CDC’s yellow status which indicates recent COVID-19 cases.

