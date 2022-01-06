Betty White’s funeral to be private

Will you watch the upcoming Betty White documentary?

Funeral services for Betty White will not be open to the public.

On Thursday White’s agent, Jeff Witjas shared the small detail about the service.

The beloved actress died last Friday at 99.

[TRENDING: Study: Researchers predict end of omicron wave is near | Florida Oath Keeper speaks from jail | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Witjas said White wanted the arrangements handled privately and she did not want people making a fuss over her.

He suggested instead of focusing on the funeral, fans can donate to one of White’s favorite organizations.

Ad

They include Guide Dogs for the Blind, The Wildlife Learning Center and the Los Angeles Zoo.

White was well known for her animal activism.