Dixie County deputies asks for tips in homicide of vacationing Palm Coast man

DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. – The Dixie County Sheriff’s Office said it’s looking for more information regarding a Palm Coast man’s death in Suwannee over the summer that was ruled a homicide.

David Rainey, who was 52 at the time of his death, was vacationing in a rented home with his wife, their children and a family friend in late July, deputies said.

[TRENDING: Study: Researchers predict end of omicron wave is near | Florida Oath Keeper speaks from jail | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

According to what his wife told the sheriff’s office, Rainey walked away from the home the night of July 24 after the two had an argument, leaving behind his glasses, wallet and cellphone. Rainey’s wife reported him missing the following morning, July 25, and deputies said his body was found that evening “in the canal in the backyard of the rental house” with multiple stab wounds. Rainey’s death was ruled a homicide, deputies said.

Sheriff’s office officials asked anyone with information about the incident to contact Investigator Carrie Barcia at 352-498-1231 (ext. 227) and said that tipsters can remain anonymous.