Central Florida lawmakers reflect on Capitol riot one year later

With Thursday marking one year since the U.S. Capitol attack, members of congress from Central Florida recall what they experienced that day.

Democrat congresswoman Val Demings said Wednesday there were moments where she wasn’t sure she’d survive.

“I wondered if I would leave there that day,” Demings said. “When I heard there had been a breach, I knew that the police were losing at whatever battle they were in.”

With Congress in a full session that day to certify the electoral votes for President of The United States, the Capitol was filled with elected officials.

Democrat Representative Darren Soto of Kissimmee said he’s been conscious of his safety since he was first elected in 2007, but said Jan. 6, 2021, was a day unlike any other.

“That’s when I thought, ‘Wow, I could die today,’” Soto said. “Being in the chamber when they had to fire bullets to stop an insurrectionist from getting into the House chamber. They fired gas while we were there.”

On Tuesday, Justice Department Secretary Merrick Garland said his agency has received more than 300,000 tips in their investigation.