Brevard County Schools students, staff to receive thousands of at-home COVID-19 tests

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County health officials are set to give away nearly 15,000 at-home COVID-19 tests to the school district’s staff and students this week, according to officials.

Brevard Health Alliance will distribute the 14,850 free FDA-approved COVID-19 tests it received Friday throughout Brevard County public schools, a news release read.

[TRENDING: Expert says 80% of Floridians will have had COVID by end of omicron wave | News 6 investigation prompts arrest over fraudulent deeds | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

“We are proud of the great relationship between Brevard Health Alliance and BPS,” Superintendent Dr. Mark Mullins said in a release. “It is that relationship that made it possible to get these tests into our schools. We appreciate all their support.”

The kits will be given out through each school’s clinic, officials said.

“We value our commitment to our patients and our community,” Austin Helton, CEO of Brevard Health Alliance, said in a statement. “We are excited to partner and get these test kits out to the communities we serve.”

This distribution is efforted by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) COVID-19 Testing Supply Program, which aims to apportion free COVID-19 tests throughout communities with a focus on reaching high-risk populations.

“We are very appreciative to Brevard Health Alliance for providing us with at-home test kits,” Florida Department of Health Assistant Director Anita Stremmel said in a release. “Test kits will not be made available to the general public; our distribution strategy is to work directly with organizations that assist high-risk and underserved populations.”