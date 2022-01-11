Florida bill would ban abortions after 15 weeks, with few exceptions

Florida representatives work through a legislative session, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A bill aimed at restricting abortion access in Florida was filed Tuesday in the state House of Representatives.

State Rep. Erin Grall (R-Vero Beach) filed House Bill 5: Reducing Fetal and Infant Mortality, which would ban physicians from terminating a pregnancy if they could determine the fetus to be older than 15 weeks.

The bill stipulates that abortions could be performed after 15 weeks under three conditions:

If two physicians certify in writing that there is medical necessity for the termination of the pregnancy to save the mother’s life.

If one physician certifies in writing that there is medical necessity for the termination of the pregnancy to save the mother’s life, and another physician is not available for consultation.

If two physicians certify in writing that the fetus has not achieved viability or has a fatal fetal abnormality.

The bill also says that all medical facilities where abortions are performed must report all abortions and the reason they took place.

Other issues addressed in the bill include revision for the state’s Comprehensive Statewide Tobacco Education & Use Prevention Program and the creation of a fetal and infant mortality review committee.

House Speaker Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, quickly backed the House abortion bill.

“The Florida House remains steadfast in our commitment to Florida’s children, both born and unborn,” Sprowls said in a prepared statement. “HB 5 significantly narrows the available window for elective abortions while providing new resources and programs to reduce infant mortality in Florida. This bill was the result of the hard work of many members, and I’d like to particularly thank Chairs Grall and Burton for their leadership on this important issue.”

In his State of the State address on Tuesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis alluded to having “an opportunity to strengthen protections for the right to life, without which the other rights mean little.”

Speaking to reporters later, he said he thinks a 15-week limit “makes a lot of sense.”

If passed, the bill would take effect on July 1.

A similar bill (SB 146) was also filed in the state Senate by Sen. Kelli Stargel (R-Lakeland).

Mississippi is the only other state with a 15-week abortion ban, a measure that is currently headed to the Supreme Court.