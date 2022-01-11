Florida Legislature is in session, here’s how to contact your state lawmakers

Democratic members remain sitting as Republicans stand and applaud while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses a joint session of a legislative session, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

ORLANDO, Fla. – For the next 60 days, Florida lawmakers will decide on legislation that will affect your everyday life.

The Florida Legislature opened its 2022 regular session Tuesday in Tallahassee. The Florida House of Representatives and Florida Senate are only constitutionally obligated to pass one piece of legislation every session -- a balanced budget.

However, there are more than 3,500 bills up for debate, though most probably won’t even make it to committee without a nudge from people who want them.

So if there is an issue that is important to you, now is the time to reach out to your representatives and let them know what issues matter to you.

How to find your state lawmakers

Like U.S. congressmen, everyone is assigned a Florida representative and senator based on where they live.

To find out who represents you in the Florida Legislature, the Florida House website has a search tool. It shows you your federal and state lawmakers based on just your address. It also provides their contact information.

Many Florida lawmakers are also active on social media, particularly Facebook and Twitter.

Looking to reach other lawmakers in our region? Check out the maps below.