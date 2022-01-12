Florida officer rescues dolphin trapped in fishing net

A juvenile dolphin was rescued by a Miami-Dade police officer in the Marian Patrol Unit, according to the police department.

Police said Officer Nelson received a call about the dolphin in distress in the Shorecrest area.

A video shows the dolphin was trapped in a fishing net.

“I got you, buddy”🐬

Officer Nelson Silva, of our Marine Patrol Unit, received a call of a dolphin in distress in the Shorecrest area. Officer Silva located a juvenile dolphin that was trapped in a fishing net. Watch the video to see how Officer Silva helped free the dolphin. pic.twitter.com/qI0J2p3zJI — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) January 12, 2022

The officer is able to get the boat close enough to the dolphin. Once he was right next to the dolphin, the officer is able to cut and untangle the net just enough to help the animal get out of the net.

Police posted a three-minute video of the officer’s rescue.