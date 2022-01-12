65º

Florida officer rescues dolphin trapped in fishing net

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – A juvenile dolphin was rescued by a Miami-Dade police officer in the Marine Patrol Unit, according to the police department.

Police said Officer Nelson received a call about the dolphin in distress in the Shorecrest area.

A video shows the dolphin was trapped in a fishing net.

The officer is able to get the boat close enough to the dolphin. Once he was right next to the dolphin, the officer is able to cut and untangle the net just enough to help the animal get out of the net.

Police posted a three-minute video of the officer’s rescue.

