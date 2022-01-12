REPORT: Rep. Gaetz’s ex-girlfriend seen at Orlando courthouse in child sex-trafficking case

FILE - In this April 14, 2021 file photo, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., questions witness during a House Armed Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. – An ex-girlfriend of Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz was seen at the federal courthouse in Orlando Wednesday where a grand jury is hearing evidence in a child sex trafficking case, according to media reports that include CNN.

The woman was seen entering the George C. Young Federal Annex Courthouse with her attorney on Wednesday. An attorney for the woman, Timothy Jansen, confirmed to News 6 that he and his client were at the courthouse, but would not say why.

CNN sources said the woman is a former congressional staffer who knew Gaetz in the summer of 2017.

Gaetz, a Republican from Fort Walton Beach who represents Florida’s U.S. House District 1, is being investigated for alleged sexual contact with another woman, who was 17 years old at the time.

Gaetz’s attorney denied the accusations in a statement to News 6.

“We have seen no credible basis for a charge against Congressman Gaetz,” said lawyer Isabelle Kirshner. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to challenge any allegations with the facts and law.”

The investigation is looking into claims that Gaetz met the underage woman through former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg. Greenberg, who pleaded guilty to numerous charges last year, including child sex trafficking, said he introduced her to Gaetz, and that the two paid other women for sex or offered gifts in exchange for sex.

Gaetz has denied any allegations of wrongdoing. No charges have been brought against Gaetz.

Greenberg’s sentencing has been repeatedly delayed as he continues to work with the Justice Department on a broader corruption case.