Temps could drop to the 40s this weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The high in Orlando was at 73 degrees just before 2 P.M. Tuesday afternoon. This will go into the books as a day with the high two degrees above the normal.

Tuesday night, the wind keeps coming in from the north-northeast, and temperatures remain just above normal. Look for the low Tuesday night to be at 54 degrees in Orlando.

This will be three degrees above the normal.

During the day Wednesday, Central Florida should have a pretty good day. The high will make it up to 72 degrees again, above normal for one more day. The next cold front moves through Wednesday night into Thursday morning. For Thursday look for a cooler day with a high of 70 degrees. The low Thursday night into Friday morning will be 47 degrees. This front may produce a few light showers as it moves through. Most of that will be over before the sun rises Thursday morning.

Friday Central Florida will have the coolest day of the week as the high struggles to only 68 degrees. The sky will be clear Friday night and the low in Orlando will be 45 degrees.

Saturday looks like a pretty good day. Expect lots of sunshine and a high back above normal. The high will be 72 degrees.

Then another cold front pushes in with a 20% chance of rain Sunday, the high on Sunday makes it back to only 65 degrees. That will lead to a low of 43 degrees Sunday night into Monday morning.

For MLK day look for a sun-filled Monday and a high of 67 degrees.