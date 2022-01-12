60º

WATCH LIVE at 9:15 a.m.: Gov. DeSantis speaks in Bonita Springs

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters and members of the media before a bill signing Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Brandon, Fla. DeSantis signed a bill that protects employees and their families from coronavirus vaccine and mask mandates. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) (Chris O'Meara, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday will hold a news conference at Bonita Springs City Hall.

The governor, scheduled to speak at 9:15 a.m., will be joined by Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle.

The topic of Wednesday’s conference was not announced.

DeSantis delivered his State of the State address Tuesday, repeatedly referring to Florida as a free state and previewing the legislature’s agenda for 2022.

News 6 will livestream the event at the top of this story when it starts.

