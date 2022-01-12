WATCH LIVE at 9:15 a.m.: Gov. DeSantis speaks in Bonita Springs

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday will hold a news conference at Bonita Springs City Hall.
The governor, scheduled to speak at 9:15 a.m., will be joined by Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle.
The topic of Wednesday’s conference was not announced.
DeSantis delivered his State of the State address Tuesday, repeatedly referring to Florida as a free state and previewing the legislature’s agenda for 2022.
