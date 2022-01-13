COVID-19 detected in Altamonte Springs wastewater declines, officials say

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – While Altamonte Springs officials are still detecting multiple variants near the city’s sewer service areas, the viral concentration has lessened substantially, officials said.

The highest concentration of omicron in Altamonte Springs was detected last week, with nearly 99% of the variant found in the sewer service area, data shows.

According to city manager Frank Martz, as of Monday, the following service areas had reported these levels:

Altamonte Springs Sewer Service Area = 3,134,547 gene copies per liter

Casselberry Sewer Service Area = 4,251,025 gene copies per liter

In the Altamonte Springs Sewer Service Area that is a 73% decrease in the viral concentration from last week, when it was 5,574,346 gene copies per liter. Despite that deline, Martz said the numbers are still extremely high — higher than during the delta peak.

Omicron is still the dominant variant, which makes up about 98% of the virus detected, in both sewer service areas. Strains of the delta and delta plus subvariant were also detected in the wastewater, data shows.

The Altamonte Springs Sewer Service Area covers that area and portions of unincorporated Seminole County, Longwood, Maitland, Eatonville and Winter Park, whereas the Casselberry Sewer Service Area covers a portion of Casselberry.