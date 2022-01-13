Good Samaritan Society in Central Florida awaiting tests for long-term care facilities

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Officials at the Good Samaritan Society say they are waiting for more tests to be sent to long-term care facilities as promised by Governor Ron DeSantis last week.

According to the vice president of Nurse and Clinical Services, Rochell Rindles, staff have had to reallocate tests across their facilities in the U.S. and bring them to Central Florida as demand for testing remains high.

Rindles added the long-term care facility in Daytona Beach struggled to find suppliers for testing and instead were sent 240 tests from a different location.

“They had reached out to other suppliers that were normally able to access tests from but were unable to get the tests, so we reached out to other suppliers to help with that site,” Rindles said.

She said testing was important for both employees and residents to keep those most vulnerable safe. DeSantis promised to deliver 1 million tests to those long-term facilities in a news conference last week.

“We haven’t received the tests yet, but we are extremely grateful for the governor’s support of the importance of testing at our locations,” she added.