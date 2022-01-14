Marion County doctor sentenced to home confinement for Capitol Hill riot

WASHINGTON, DC – A Marion County emergency room doctor arrested for his involvement in the Capitol Hill riot was sentenced to home confinement and probation on Friday.

Kenneth Kelly agreed to plead guilty in September to one count of parading at the Capitol.

FBI agents arrested Kelly last year after a relative of his tipped them off that he was inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

In court on Friday, Kelly expressed regret about the seven minutes he spent inside the Capitol.

“I am a different man,” he told the court. “I blame myself for what I did that day. I take full responsibility.”

According to court documents and testimony, Kelly lost his job with Advent Health as an emergency room doctor after he was arrested, he lost his marriage and custody of his children.

His attorney said Kelly currently lives in a recreation vehicle that he uses to commute between Florida and New Mexico, where he is working to provide medical services to under-served communities.

In the end, Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly told Kelly that he hoped her sentence would send a message to him and others not to participate in activities like Jan. 6 in the future.

She sentenced Kelly to 12 months probation and 60 days home confinement, which will require he wear a GPS locator.