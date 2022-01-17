Wolf Moon: First full moon of 2022 rises Monday night

A full moon as seen outside WKMG studios on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Be sure to look up! The first full moon of the year will rise Monday night.

The full Wolf Moon will peak at 6:48 p.m. Monday, according to NASA, and appear full through Wednesday morning.

January’s full moon is known as the Wolf Moon because howling wolves were often heard at this time of the year.

According to the Farmers’ Almanac, there are 12 full moons in 2022. Here’s when the other 11 will peak:

Snow Moon on Feb. 16

Worm Moon on March 18

Pink Moon on April 16

Flower Moon on May 16

Strawberry Moon on June 14

Buck Moon on July 13

Sturgeon Moon on Aug. 11

Harvest Moon on Sept. 10

Hunter’s Moon on Oct. 9

Beaver Moon on Nov. 8

Cold Moon on Dec. 7

If you’re planning to check out the full moon at night, make sure to bundle up as temperatures are expected to drop. Here’s how low Central Florida is expected to get.