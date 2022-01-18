Florida Senate approves bill advocating for inclusion of AAPI history in state classrooms

(Wilfredo Lee, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Florida representatives work through a legislative session, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A Florida bill requiring the study of Asian American Pacific Islander history in applicable classes passed unanimously on Tuesday.

The bill, originally filed Oct. 13, 2021, would go into effect on July 1.

It passed through its first committee of reference, according to Sen. Linda Stewart.

Stewart, alongside three other co-sponsors, explain in the bill it would allow for the inclusion of AAPI “immigration, citizenship, civil rights, identity, and culture” when discussing history in Florida classrooms.

You can read the full bill below.