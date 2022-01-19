2 Central Florida counties to be in a frost advisory

Another cold night is on tap for all of Central Florida.

Temperatures in Central Florida will be just a step above where they were on Monday night.

In Ocala, the temperature dropped to 32 degrees on Tuesday morning. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning the low is set to drop to 34 degrees.

Marion County and Flagler County will be in a frost advisory from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

In Orlando, the temperature dropped to 40 degrees Tuesday morning. Overnight the temperature will drop to 43 degrees. So the change is not huge, but just a tad warmer.

During the day on Wednesday, the wind will veer from the east to the southeast. Wednesday will also bring sunshine, this will be enough to push the highs back above normal and give Orlando a high of 74 degrees.

For Thursday, the high will jump all the way to the upper 70s. Some areas could make it past 80 degrees. In Orlando, the high will be 78 degrees.

On Friday, the next cold front will approach. The high will still be in the mid to upper 70s, but rain chances are projected at 30%.

From here the weekend looks cooler with a high on Saturday of 67 degrees and a 30% chance of showers.