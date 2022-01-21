Brian Laundrie only person involved in Gabby Petito death, FBI says in final case update

FILE - This police camera video provided by The Moab Police Department shows Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van she was traveling in with her boyfriend, The FBI on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 identified human remains found in a Florida nature preserve as those of Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the death of girlfriend Gabby Petito while the couple was on a cross-country road trip. (The Moab Police Department via AP)

FBI agents provided the final investigative update in the Gabby Petito case on Friday, noting no “other individuals other than Brian Laundrie” had direct involvement in her death.

According to the FBI announcement issued Friday, agents met with the 22-year-old’s family at the FBI’s Tampa Field Office to discuss closing the investigation.

[TRENDING: Meat Loaf, ‘Bat Out of Hell’ rock superstar, dies at 74 | Opener for Bob Saget at Florida shows speaks out | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

“All logical investigative steps have been concluded in this case,” FBI Denver Division Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider said in a release. “The investigation did not identify any other individuals other than Brian Laundrie directly involved in the tragic death of Gabby Petito. The FBI’s primary focus throughout the investigation was to bring justice to Gabby and her family. The public’s role in helping us in this endeavor was invaluable as the investigation was covered in the media around the world. On behalf of the FBI, I want to express my deepest appreciation to the public for the thousands of tips that were provided during the investigation, and to our local, state and federal law enforcement partners for their work throughout the investigation.”

The FBI launched a missing person investigation after receiving reports of Petito’s disappearance from her family last year on Sept. 12. Alongside federal, state and local officials, they found Petito’s remains at the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area on Sept. 19, where she and her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, had been seen together.

Ad

A coroner’s report back in October of last year determined Petito died by strangulation approximately four weeks before her body was found. Laundrie, the prime person of interest in her death, was found dead later that month of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.